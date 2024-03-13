Zakat Affairs Department's Aid Reached Around Quarter A Billion In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced that 2023 saw 8,800 eligible families in the State of Qatar benefit from a total aid sum of QR 235,067,786, distributed in accordance with controls, Sharia banks, and approved mechanisms.

Department of Zakat Affairs Director Saad Omran Al Kuwari said that the aid included both periodic and lump sum aid, provided for tuition fees, medical treatment, paying off debt and seasonal aid (charity basket).

Al Kuwari highlighted that his Department is the government body entrusted by law with the jurisdiction to collect Zakat funds and distribute them to those eligible.

He explained that the biggest aid sum was channeled for permanent and lump sum aid at a rate of 59.52 percent, followed by 19.89 percent that went for school and university tuition fees, 9.37 percent for the payment of debt, followed by 8.34 percent paid for seasonal aid (charity basket) for social security beneficiaries, whereas 2.03 percent went for medical treatment, while 0.85 percent was paid for Zakat Al Fitr.

The Director of the Department of Zakat Affairs stressed the Department's eagerness to audit and ensure the eligibility of applicants to Zakat aid.

