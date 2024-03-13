Pakistani Ambassador Meets Governor Of Kandahar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After the formation of a coalition government in Pakistan led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Chargé d'Affaires of this country's embassy in Afghanistan met with the Governor of Kandahar and assured him that he would discuss the expectations of the Taliban government during his visit to Islamabad with officials of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The media center Office in Kandahar posted on its social media platform X that the meeting between Obaidur Rahman Nizamani, Pakistan's embassy in Kabul, and Mullah Mohammad Shirin Akhund, the Governor of Kandahar, took place on Monday, March 11 in Kandahar.

The center added that Mullah Shirin Akhund congratulated the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistani embassy on the selection and establishment of a new government in Pakistan during their meeting and expressed hope that the new Pakistani government would assist both Pakistan and Afghanistan, which are Islamic and neighboring countries.

The Governor of Kandahar emphasized,“securing interests and creating a secure environment in the future and implementing programs based on the policies of the two countries.”

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani embassy in Kabul was targeted by a suspicious shooting last year and the then government of Pakistan reported it as an assassination attempt on Obaidur Rahman Nizamani.

Mr. Nizamani left Afghanistan after that incident and, according to reports, he visited the Governor of Kandahar for the first time after four and a half months.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistani embassy stated that he would soon travel to Islamabad and discuss these statements and similar matters with the Foreign Minister and other officials.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of de facto authorities had also previously expressed hope that the new government in Pakistan would refrain from a policy of“force and coercion” towards Afghan migrants and instead adopt a policy of“flexibility.”

