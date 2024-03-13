Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Outlook, Share & Size

(MENAFN- Straits Research) PCOS in one of the major factors to cause infertility in women. Changing lifestyle, increasing stress and obesity in women lead to PCOS. Furthermore, increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking and stress have affected sperm mortality in men. Infertility stigma is an important issue, which needs to be addressed. Mostly in developing countries, many experience difficulty discussing infertility with their partner or healthcare provider due to cultural reasons or persistent perceptions that it is a social, rather than medical condition. In addition, availability of a lot of treatment options have made it easier for people to overcome this problem.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmental Insights

Global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented by type, procedure, and end user.

By type, the market is segmented into in-vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, intracervical insemination, and surrogacy. In-vitro fertilization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The growth can be attributed to introduction of new technology. In-vitro fertilization is sub-segmented into Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and IVF without ICSI.

By procedure, the assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into frozen donor, fresh donor, frozen non-donor and fresh non-donor. Fresh non-donor segment is projected to hold the largest share as availability of different cycles.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics and hospitals. Fertility clinics segment is playing a chief role in shaping business growth on account of expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and increase in infertility incidences.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Regional Insights

Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Europe is likely to dominate the assisted reproductive technology market due to increasing cases of infertility, rising awareness among people for fertility treatment, technological advancements and government initiatives. Birth rates have been dropping consistently in the region.

North America is likely to emerge as the second largest assisted reproductive technology market globally. This can be attributed to awareness towards various fertility options among people and up gradation in in-vitro fertilization procedure.

Asia Pacific assisted reproductive technology market is expected to witness significant growth on account of family planning programs and low cost associated with the treatment.

LAMEA is expected to witness steady growth in the industrial sector. Africa is one of the most fertile countries in the world. According to the World Population Review 2019, Africa, with Niger topped the list with 7.153 children per woman.

