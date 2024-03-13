Digital Logistics Market Size, Share, And Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Digital Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on digital logistics market research report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global digital logistics market size reached US$ 26.1 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 108.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.16% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Component Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The digital logistics industry is propelled forward by continuous technological advancements. Innovations in automation, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology are revolutionizing how logistics operations are managed and optimized. Automation streamlines processes, reducing manual errors and increasing efficiency. IoT enables real-time tracking of shipments and assets, providing greater visibility throughout the supply chain. AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to optimize routes, predict demand, and enhance decision-making. Blockchain technology ensures secure and transparent transactions, improving trust and accountability among stakeholders. As these technologies evolve and become more accessible, the digital logistics industry experiences accelerated growth, offering unprecedented opportunities for optimization, cost reduction, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

E-commerce Expansion:

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has significantly contributed to the growth of the digital logistics industry. With the increasing preference for online shopping, there is an increase in demand for efficient and reliable logistics services to fulfill orders. Consumers expect faster delivery times and seamless experiences, driving logistics providers to innovate and invest in digital solutions. Digital platforms and marketplaces connect buyers and sellers worldwide, necessitating agile and flexible logistics networks to meet diverse customer demands. Additionally, the rise of omnichannel retailing requires integrated logistics strategies that seamlessly integrate online and offline channels. As e-commerce continues to flourish globally, the digital logistics industry experiences sustained growth, fueled by the need for scalable, adaptable, and technology-driven solutions.

Sustainability Initiatives:

Sustainability initiatives are shaping the future of the digital logistics industry, influencing practices and driving innovation. Concerns over environmental impact, resource depletion, and climate change are prompting companies to adopt eco-friendly and socially responsible logistics practices. Digital technologies play a crucial role in enabling sustainable solutions, such as route optimization to minimize fuel consumption, electric and hybrid vehicles for last-mile delivery, and data analytics for carbon footprint reduction. Additionally, transparency and accountability in supply chains are essential for meeting sustainability goals, driving the adoption of digital platforms that enable traceability and ethical sourcing. As businesses strive to align with environmental regulations and consumer preferences, the demand for sustainable digital logistics solutions continues to grow, fostering innovation and investment in green technologies and practices.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Advantech Co. Ltd.

DigiLogistics Technology Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE Tech Mahindra Limited

Digital Logistics Market Report Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, application, and industry vertical.

By Component:



System

Tracking and Monitoring SystemInformation Integrated SystemElectronic Data Interchange SystemDatabase Management System

Fleet Management and Order Management System

Services

Consulting System Integration

Based on components, the market has been divided into systems (tracking and monitoring, information integrated, electronic data interchange, database management, and fleet management and order management system) and services (consulting and system integration).

By Application:



Warehouse Management

Labor Management Transport Management

Warehouse management represented the largest segment due to the increasing adoption of automation and digital technologies to optimize inventory management, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency in the storage and movement of goods within warehouses.

By Industry Vertical:



Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Automotive Others

Automotive represented the largest segment owing to the complex and interconnected supply chains within the automotive sector, driving the need for digital logistics solutions to manage inventory, track parts and components, and ensure timely delivery to meet production schedules.



By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the digital logistics market is attributed to its advanced infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital technologies, and the presence of major logistics players leveraging innovation to meet the growing demands of diverse industries within the region.

Global Digital Logistics Market Trends :

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing complexity and globalization of supply chains, driven by expanding international trade and outsourcing of manufacturing processes. Additionally, the rising emphasis on customer experience and fulfillment excellence is driving the adoption of digital logistics technologies to enable faster delivery, flexible fulfillment options, and superior order tracking capabilities is propelling market growth.

Moreover, government initiatives promoting digitization and smart infrastructure development are creating favorable regulatory environments and incentivizing businesses to invest in digital logistics technologies contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the rising proliferation of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) is generating vast amounts of data that can be leveraged to optimize logistics operations, which is impelling market growth.

