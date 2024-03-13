A New Floating Effect For The Interlocking G Logo Debuts On GUCCI Eyewear Spring Summer 2024 Frames

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The latest Gucci Eyewear collection blends archival elements with fresh, modern accents to create a diverse and contemporary vision for Spring-Summer 2024. Within the collection, bold volumes and distinctive silhouettes highlight the timeless Interlocking G logo with a captivating new floating effect on transparent temples.

GG1552S

Oversized cat-eye silhouette featuring the Interlocking G logo on the temples.



GG1553S

Oval frame with a geometric design on the front, embellished with the Interlocking G logo on the temples.



GG1555O

Bold cat-eye silhouette featuring the Interlocking G logo on the temples.