DHL Appoints Tay Yi Ning To Helm Its Asia Pacific Innovation Center

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - DHL, the world's leading logistics provider, has appointed Tay Yi Ning as the new Head of Asia Pacific Innovation Centre in Singapore. In her role, Yi Ning plans to further advance the innovation center's position to become a reference for futuristic logistics solutions and customer centricity. She also leads a team dedicated to driving innovation-focused customer engagements and fostering open and collaborative discussions among solutions providers and start-ups.







DHL appoints Tay Yi Ning as Head of Asia Pacific Innovation Center

Additionally, she plays a pivotal role in facilitating connections between customers, business partners and solution providers. This enables the exploration of technology to be integrated into viable and scalable solutions for logistics operations. With nearly 20 years of customer relations expertise at DHL, Yi Ning brings with her a sound understanding of customers' unique logistics challenges and industry insights from across the region.

'As a key logistics partner to some of the biggest companies in the world, we have a responsibility to constantly innovate and improve our logistics solutions to best meet our customers' needs. Our innovation centers around the world are here to shape the future of logistics and support our customers to secure new opportunities,' said Eric Vargas, Head of Innovation Centers, Global and Europe. 'Asia Pacific is a region that continues to surprise us in many ways as several markets have emerged as key players in the global innovation landscape. With Yi Ning's extensive experience pioneering business solutions within the logistics sector on a regional scale, I am confident her expertise will help further position DHL as the innovative leader in the region.'

A familiar face to DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation (CSI), Yi Ning started her career at DHL Group in 2008 in the technology business development team of DHL Global Forwarding. In 2015, she moved to the DHL CSI team as Regional Customer Director for the technology sector and supported highly strategic customers, where she remained until she assumed her latest role.

'These are exciting times as we see more companies interested in innovative solutions that could help perform tasks efficiently and effectively. Our aim at the DHL Asia Pacific Innovation Center is to generate new ideas using smart logistics solutions that meet our customers' pain points and address today's global challenges,' said Yi Ning Tay, Head of Asia Pacific Innovation Center, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation. 'I am thrilled to lead the passionate and talented team, which does tremendous work. Together with our customers and partners, we commit to continuously enhancing our platform to drive logistics innovation in Asia Pacific.'

Launched in 2015, the DHL Innovation Center in Singapore is the company's first in the Asia Pacific region. It is home to key innovative solutions that revolutionize the future of logistics, catering to a wide variety of customers' needs. Tailored workshops and custom tours are also offered at the innovation center for customers, partners and thought leaders to share their expertise and explore the latest logistics trends. Across the globe, DHL has three other innovation centers in Troisdorf, Germany; Chicago, USA; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

