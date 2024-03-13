FUNCO Elevates Corporate Events With Expert Planning Services For Road Shows, Dinners, And IT Shows

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2024 - FUNCO Private Limited, a distinguished event and party planning company in Singapore , is proud to announce the expansion of its services to cater specifically to corporate events , including road shows, dinner and dance events and IT shows. This initiative is set to redefine corporate event planning, offering a blend of creativity, precision, and innovation.'We at FUNCO are thrilled to expand our services to meet our corporate client's evolving needs. Our goal is not just hosting events but crafting unforgettable experiences that truly reflect our clients' brands. With our experience and portfolio hosting hundreds of events, we're ready to transform any gathering into something spectacular and memorable,' said Joshua Lua, Founder at FUNCO Private Limited.FUNCO's expanded service portfolio now includes the intricate planning and execution of high-profile product/media launch events , where every detail from lighting to sound is crucial. Complemented by FUNCO's reliable audio-visual equipment rental services , they want to create an immersive environment that captivates and leaves a lasting impression on the audience.For road shows and IT exhibitions, FUNCO brings a dynamic approach, ensuring each event is a showcase of products and an engaging experience for attendees. Their expertise in audio-visual technology and creative event design transforms these events into interactive and memorable platforms for brand promotion and product demonstrations.Meanwhile, the dinner and dance events planned by FUNCO are a blend of elegance and excitement. They understand the importance of these events in corporate culture and go above and beyond to create evenings filled with fine dining, entertainment, and a festive atmosphere, all tailored to the client's theme and objectives. With FUNCO, every corporate event becomes an extraordinary experience that resonates with the brand and its audience.Hashtag: #FUNCO



FUNCO Private Limited, a prominent event and party planning company in Singapore, specialises in creating unforgettable experiences for both corporate and private events. Offering a one-stop solution, their services range from live food stations and arcade games to balloon decorations and carnival rides. Driven by a team of passionate professionals, FUNCO is committed to delivering personalised and innovative event solutions, ensuring every detail is meticulously handled for a successful and stress-free celebration.

