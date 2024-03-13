(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Poddster Opens First International Podcasting Studio in Singapore, Marking Stage One of its Global Expansion" data-link=" Opens First International Podcasting Studio in Singapore, Marking Stage One of its Global Expansion" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - Poddster, a pioneering network of video podcast production studios that empower the podcasting community, has established its Asian headquarters in Singapore as the company embarks on its international expansion.







The Poddster location at Frontech Center in Bukit Merah is the company's first to open outside of Dubai. The state-of-the-art 4,000 square-foot venue includes four large professional studios and an expansive community space for events and workshops that will more closely connect the podcasting community in Singapore.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Vuk Zlatarov in April 2022, Poddster aims to democratise high-quality podcast production by offering an end-to-end modern and tech-enabled recording experience for anyone with a great idea.











'Our vision is to build a network of hubs that gather some of the most inspiring figures, enabling them to learn from each other and grow together through a transformative podcasting experience,' said Zlatarov, who founded Poddster two years after launching his own podcast, The Change Officer, in 2020. 'Strategically, it is vital for us to bring Poddster to Singapore. It has long been a premier destination for international organisations, and is a focal point for influential figures and commercial ventures across Asia Pacific.'

The opening of Poddster in Singapore comes at an opportune time, as the podcast industry in Singapore and the wider APAC region is expanding rapidly. Listening to podcasts is becoming increasingly popular, and statistics show the number of daily and weekly podcast listeners has increased by 53 percent over the last year. On average, listeners tune in to three to five podcasts a week and over 90 percent of listeners in Singapore reportedly take action after listening to a podcast advert.

'Singapore represents a really exciting market for us,' said Poddster's Co-founder and Asia Pacific CEO, Borko Kovacevic. 'As podcasts grow in popularity, the demand is definitely there for professional podcasting studios like Poddster that prioritise consistent service quality.'

With podcast listeners globally projected to rise to over 504 million listeners in 2024, according to YouGov, Poddster is set to continue its global expansion, with plans to open in Australia, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia by 2025.

Hashtag: #poddster

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Poddster

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Vuk Zlatarov in April 2022, Poddster is a pioneering network of video podcast production studios and Dubai's first podcasting community. The company aims to democratise high quality podcast production, empowering individuals and businesses to document their knowledge and stories and experience the transformational power of podcasts. Poddster has three studios in Dubai plus new locations opening in Singapore and beyond. With more than 500 podcasts and 1000 active creators, Poddster continues to set standards and drive the podcast industry forward, cementing its position as the preferred choice for anyone looking to start or grow their show. Poddster partners include Anghami, Podeo, Canon, and Shure, with the company committed to expanding its ecosystem further.

Instagram: @poddster

LinkedIn: Poddster



Poddster