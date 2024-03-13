Provoke Media & PR Council Announce North American Summit Partnership Focused On Elevating PR's Value

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



PRovoke Media and the PR Council announce a new partnership focused on the upcoming North American Summit.

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2024 - In a landmark collaboration that aims to redefine the value and effectiveness of public relations, PRovoke Media and the PR Council (PRC) have announced a new partnership focused on the upcoming North American Summit on 1 May.Titled 'Proving and Improving the Value of Public Relations,' the Summit aims to enhance the understanding and appreciation of PR's true value in today's complex reputational landscape. A cornerstone of the partnership will be an industry-wide North American survey led by AMEC , the world's largest media intelligence and insights professional organisation, which will examine attitudes towards the effectiveness of PR practices - aiming to bridge the divide between agency and in-house perceptions.The survey topic will lay the groundwork for the Summit's agenda, informing the content of individual sessions and driving editorial coverage. Specific areas of discussion will include such crucial topics as: C-suite value, the effectiveness of ESG initiatives, talent and skills development, the integration of technology and AI, the impact of earned-led creativity, ROI amid geopolitical volatility, employee advocacy metrics, the business impact of DEI and measuring what matters.The PRC, which counts 150 of U.S. and Canada's premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty PR firms as members, will serve as the title sponsor of PRovoke Media's 2024 North American Summit, which takes place on 1 May at the Whitby Hotel in New York, ahead of the 2024 North American SABRE Awards at Cipriani 42nd St.'This collaboration is designed to spotlight the PR Council's commitment to tackling the critical challenge of effectively demonstrating PR's value,' said PR Council president Kim Sample. 'We aim to challenge and inspire PR professionals to rethink strategies for demonstrating value in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.''This partnership not only emphasizes the critical role of public relations in today's business environment but also offers a crucial platform for discussing, showcasing, and advancing the PR industry's capabilities and impact,' added PRovoke Media CEO and editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman.'I would urge all PR professionals to participate in the survey and Summit, to ensure we can all identify and address the most pressing challenges relating to investment, value and impact.'Hashtag: #PRovoke #PRCouncil

PRovoke Media

PRovoke Media produces content across multiple platforms, delivering the most sophisticated reporting and analysis of public relations news, trends and issues, along with an extensive global footprint of events, including the SABRE Awards - the world's biggest PR awards program. Founded in 2000 and previously known as the Holmes Report, the media company's intelligence and insight challenges practitioners to consider the broader implications of their actions and elevates the status of the discipline by proving to senior executives that PR is a mission critical management function that can deliver extraordinary business value.

PR Council

The PR Council is the only North American association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening and advising, the PR Council aims to help Members - the leaders of 150 premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms - work smarter to build more valuable agencies. The organization is focused on the most critical issues affecting PR agency leaders' ability to attract and retain talent and grow client relationships and their firms.



