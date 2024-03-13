(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 12 , 2024: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the commencement of the 2024/2025 cycle of its educational awards at the local level, along with the opening of nominations through its website.

His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, stated: 'We are proud to launch the new cycle of the Foundation's awards under the slogan inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), ' Excellence Race Needs the Excellent'. This motto underscores the importance of excellence and innovation in development and advancement, especially in the education sector, which serves as the foundation for societal excellence. His Excellency added that Hamdan Foundation, by launching this suite of awards, continues to create opportunities for discovering the talented, encouraging the innovative and creative, and supporting them with all the necessary knowledge and skills, ensuring their continued excellence in the future.

His Excellency anticipates increased participation this year, expecting the awards to attract more interest and engagement from the targeted audience in the educational and medical sectors in this cycle, as a result of the awareness campaigns conducted by the Foundation in collaboration with its partner institutions.

On his part, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated:“We are pleased to open the nominations for the local awards of Hamdan Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences for the 2024-2025 cycle. Through these awards, we aim to honor the outstanding students, educators, and institutions. Since the inception of these awards, the Foundation has been dedicated to their development, adding new categories and making qualitative adjustments to keep pace with scientific and technological advancements, as well as enhancing the evaluation tools. We invite the targeted groups to seize this opportunity, nominate themselves for the award, and submit their applications to compete for it.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that the local awards of the Foundation include the Distinguished Student Award, Distinguished University Student Award, Distinguished Teacher Award, Distinguished Educator Award, Distinguished School Award, and Supporting Education Institutions Award. He noted that the submission of applications will commence from March 4, 2024, until September 19, 2024, through the Foundation's website, where all information regarding application requirements is available. The submitted projects will undergo comprehensive evaluation by judging panels carefully selected for their high qualifications and cumulative expertise in the fields of judging and assessment, applying the highest international standards followed in judging, which have undergone significant development and modification to keep pace with the rapid advancements in science and technology.

It is worth mentioning that the previous cycle of the local awards witnessed significant participation, with 198 participants and 40 winners.