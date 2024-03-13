Union Coop Commits To Supporting Cotopia: Signs Mou For Your Breakfast, Their Suhoor 6 Initiative

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has solidified its commitment to community welfare by entering into a memorandum of understanding with the CoTopia Social Responsibility Foundation. The agreement aims to bolster the 'Your Breakfast, Their Suhoor 6' initiative, a longstanding community endeavor supported by Union Coop since its inception.

The signing ceremony, held at Al Warqa City Mall, saw Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at Union Coop, and Mr. YOUSIF AL OBAIDLI, CEO of CoTopia Social Responsibility Foundation, formalize the partnership.

The 'Your Breakfast, Their Suhoor 6' initiative seeks to instill a culture of gratitude while encouraging community members to engage in volunteerism, curb excessive food consumption, and minimize unnecessary food wastage.

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki emphasized Union Coop's annual dedication to supporting such initiatives, underscoring the organization's steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility. He reiterated Union Coop's unwavering support for community-focused endeavors, highlighting its continuous backing of institutions serving society.

He further noted that Union Coop's endorsement of the initiative aligns seamlessly with its overarching vision and strategies, reflecting the leadership's directive to embed community support as a fundamental ethos across all governmental and private entities.

In reciprocation, Mr. YOUSIF AL OBAIDLI lauded Union Coop's pivotal role within the community and its unwavering support for the 'Your Breakfast, Their Suhoor' initiative since its inception. This annual initiative, held during the holy month of Ramadan, endeavors to propagate a culture of gratitude through its innovative model. It also seeks to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of food wastage while advocating for the donation of surplus food under the supervision of relevant authorities, in accordance with the highest food safety standards. He further pointed out that this initiative has garnered significant public interest, benefiting more than 250,000 people since its inception.



