Where Vintage Meets Vogue - Celebrate Ramadan In Style At Hotel Indigo, Dubai Downtown

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown invites guests on a cultural journey of art, celebration and community interconnectivity. From the 'Streets of Al Seef' inspired art displays to signature Arabic buffets with live food stations, this design-led hotel promises a truly memorable affair for all. Nestled in Downtown Dubai, join us as we embrace the spirit of Ramadan, celebrating the best of Arabia...



THE ULTIMATE IFTAR BUFFET in partnership with UNICEF

Located in Open Sesame social eatery, come together for a culturally rich buffet featuring an exquisite selection of dishes. From traditional favourites to contemporary delights, the menu boasts a variety of options to awaken your taste buds. Feast on Arabic Mixed Grill showcasing Joje Kabab, Adana Kabab, and Shish Taouk, or savour the flavour of Penne Al Fredo and Samak Harra - complemented by refreshing Arabic juices and a variety of teas and coffees.



During this sacred month, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is dedicated to creating a brighter tomorrow for children through its special Iftar offerings. For every Iftar booked, the hotel is generously contributing a percentage of proceeds to support UNICEF's humanitarian efforts.

Time - Sunset to 10pm

Place - Open Sesame Social Eatery

Price - AED185 per person / Kids 6-12 50% off

For private functions and corporate group bookings, exclusive stations are available for a minimum of 30 pax. Elevate your dining experience and break fast as a community with a live Shawarma Station, the aromatic Ouzi Station, the savoury Grilled Station, or Pasta Station.

And that's not all – with every 60 pax booked in a corporate group, receive a complimentary stay voucher! Terms and conditions apply.

Suhoor under the Stars: An Enchanting Experience

As the night unfolds, embark on a journey of culinary delights with Suhoor at Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge's terrace. Set against the backdrop of the city's breathtaking skyline, guests can enjoy a relaxed ambiance on the pool deck accompanied by a mixed mezze platter. Complete your evening with one non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of shisha, offering the perfect conclusion to your Suhoor experience.

Time - 9pm - 2am

Place - Orange Feels Terrace

Price - AED65 per person (a la carte)

Join Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown in celebrating the essence of Ramadan and create cherished memories with family and friends.

For bookings: call or WhatsApp +917 56 422 7120





