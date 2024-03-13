Odisha Govt Forms 22 New Nacs

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the formation of 22 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) in 13 districts of the state.

The state government also decided to upgrade the Bhanjanagar NAC in Ganjam district to a municipality.

Chief Minister Patnaik has announced to accord NAC status to Manamunda, Purunakatak and Baunsuni in Boudh district, Loisingha and Sindhekela in Balangir district, Sohela in Bargarh, Baliapal and Khaira in Balasore, Dhamra in Bhadrak, Rasol in Dhenkanal, Narla and Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi, Kujang in Jagatsinghpur, Bolagarh in Khordha, Sarankul in Nayagarh, Sakhigopal and Kakatpur in Puri, Rengali and Bamanda in Sambalpur, Subalya, Ulunda and Rampur in Subarnapur district.

“Keeping in view the demands of People, rising population, development and economic growth, the Chief Minister has decided to create these new NACs. CM Patnaik expressed hope that the newly formed councils would work for the development of their respective regions,” the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister had informed about the formation of 35 new NACs and five Municipalities in the state last month.