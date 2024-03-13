World-Class Music Institute To Come Up On Plot Donated By PM Modi In Gandhinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, March 13 (IANS) A world-class institute of Indian music, Naad Brahma Kala Kendra, is set to come up on a strategically-located plot of land donated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Gandhinagar. Initially allocated to the PM and the late senior BJP leader, Arun Jaitley, the plot, nestled in Sector 1 of the city, is poised to become the foundation for an architectural marvel dedicated to preserving and popularising Indian music.

The envisioned Naad Brahma Kala Kendra, set to rise on this donated land, promises to be a beacon of cultural enrichment and education.

Outfitted with cutting-edge amenities, the institute plans to feature a main theater capable of hosting 200 guests alongside innovative spaces such as two black box theaters for intimate performances.

With over a dozen versatile classrooms designed for music and dance instruction and five specialised studios for immersive study and practice, the institute aims to cater to a broad spectrum of artistic pursuits.

Additional highlights include an open-air theater and a sensory garden designed to welcome differently-abled visitors, ensuring that inclusivity lies at the heart of the institute's ethos.

Not stopping at performance spaces, the Naad Brahma Kala Kendra will also house an outdoor musical garden, a state-of-the-art library, and a museum dedicated to chronicling India's music history.

A fine-dining restaurant and a cafeteria are set to complete the campus, offering culinary delights alongside cultural ones.

Under the stewardship of the Manmandir Foundation, the Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music aims to consolidate all knowledge of Indian music under one roof, creating a singular destination for enthusiasts and scholars alike.