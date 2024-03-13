(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) foundit Reimagines Hiring with Expanded Talent Access, Super Profiles & AI-powered Search - foundit's cutting-edge hiring solution successfully launched in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia & Vietnam.

- Super Profiles offers recruiters comprehensive and enriched candidate information along with an industry-first feature - Smart Insights

- The tech innovation brings about an 80% improvement in recruiter productivity and a 4.5X reduction in recruitment costs

- AI-powered Magic Search gives the most relevant results personalised by organisation and AI-driven outreach enables mass personalisation to ensure a higher candidate response rate.



Singapore/Malaysia/Philippines, Mar 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) - a leading talent platform with over 90 million registered job seekers and 7000 customers, has successfully launched a next-gen recruitment solution in the SEA region. The solution aims to shape the future of recruitment and reimagine the way talent is hired. foundit has already previewed the product with close to 100 companies in Indiaand they have achieved an 80% increase in recruiter productivity and a 4.5X reduction in recruitment costs.

Following its impressive success in India, foundit has brought its next-generation recruitment solution to Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

This launch represents another major milestone in foundit's mission to transform the recruitment landscape. The launch comes at a time when HR functions are progressively investing in tech-first talent acquisition tools to refine their hiring processes. foundit's latest hiring solution now includes an expanded talent pool comprising active job seekers as well as passive candidates.

The product boasts a range of features including 'Super Profiles' with candidate information

that goes beyond what's on the resume; system-generated Smart Insights about candidates; an AI-powered Magic Search featuring over 35 Smart Filters; an outreach module that utilises AI to generate and send out personalised emails on a large scale; and a seamless collaboration tool.

Following a highly successful launch across India, which saw enthusiastic engagement from CHROs and recruiters from leading enterprises and startups, foundit has now introduced the recruitment solution in the SEA region.

Industry leaders from diverse sectors attended the launch events in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Manila and showed immense interest in the next-gen hiring solution. This enthusiastic reception in SEA further underscores the launch's significant success and foundit's growing influence in reimagining the recruitment landscape.

Speaking about the launch, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), said, "Recruiters today are grappling with multiple challenges - navigating numerous sourcing platforms, sifting through irrelevant search results andstruggling with inefficiencies in communication. At foundit, the four pillars of our latest tech innovation address these challenges head-on. With access to talent on and off the market, candidate profiles with Smart Insights, AI-powered Magic Search personalised by organisation, advanced outreach and collaboration features, recruiters now have a comprehensive solution to be more agile and efficient. Since rebranding in 2022, we have been committed to going beyond merely solving problems to anticipating and building for the future."

After rebranding from Monster APAC & ME to foundit in 2022, this launch marks a key milestone in the company's vision to enable and connect the right talent with the right opportunities using tech innovations that will define the future of recruitment.

As part of its commitment to advancing the recruitment landscape, foundit has strategically invested in developing this solution and taken a giant leap to define the future of recruitment.

About foundit APAC & Middle East



foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. Since its inception, the company has been assisting over 90 million registered users in finding jobs, upskilling, and connecting with the right opportunities across 18 countries. Additionally, foundit has been recogniszed as a Great Place

To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.



Over the last two decades, the company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech.

