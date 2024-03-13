BTC/USD Signal Today - 13/03: BTC Surpasses $73,000 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 28th February was not triggered as none of the key resistance levels which were hit that day produced any bearish price action's BTC/USD Signals
Risk 0.75% per trade. Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time on Thursday.
Long Trade Ideas
Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $69,968, $66,480, or $65,601. Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Short Trade Ideas
Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $75,000 or $80,000. Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the
price action
that occurs at the given levels.
Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started BTC/USD Analysis
I wrote in my previous BTC/USD analysis two weeks ago that we were seeing some bullish signs:
Reaching a new 2-year high, in fact, not far off a three-year high.
The price had room to rise to $60,000 or thereabouts before it might meet any key resistance level .
The fact that the price was very close to the top of the day's range.
This was a good call as the price rose over the day and has been rising ever since, with Bitcoin making another new all-time high price yesterday. The price is now showing bullish short-term price action and is rising to approach this high point again, so there are signs that the price is going to make another record today. I expect to see new record high prices later.
Once the price has got into blue sky above the highs, we can only guess that major round number such as $75k or $80k might act as resistance.
I am happy to hold a long position and I think it is wisest to look for long trades. Two consecutive higher hourly closes above the all-time high of $73,054 could be a good entry signal.
Regarding the US Dollar, there will be a 30-Year Bond Auction at 5:01pm London time.
Ready to trade our daily Bitcoin signals ? Here's our list of the best crypto brokers worth checking out.
MENAFN13032024000131011023ID1107970572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.