Germany records low inflation, energy prices push down

(MENAFN) Germany witnessed a decline in inflation rates during February, dropping to 2.5 percent on an annual basis, marking its lowest level since June 2021. Final figures published on Tuesday by the federal statistics institute Destatis confirmed this downturn, which was primarily attributed to the continued decrease in energy prices. The consumer price index experienced a notable decrease of 0.4 percentage points, aligning with earlier revelations from late February.



On a monthly basis, inflation in Germany reached 0.4 percent, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in consumer price dynamics. Notably, energy prices exhibited a significant decline of 2.4 percent on an annual basis, driven by a reduction in wholesale market prices. This decline was particularly noteworthy as wholesale prices dipped below levels observed prior to the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in early March.



Meanwhile, food prices continued to witness a slowdown in their rate of increase, reaching 0.9 percent on an annual basis. This represents a significant departure from previous trends, as food prices fell below the general index for the first time since November 2021.



In addition to these trends, the unified general price index, serving as a key reference for the European Central Bank, also experienced a deceleration in February. The index rose by 2.7 percent on an annual basis, down from 3.1 percent in January, inching closer to the long-term target of 2 percent set by the ECB.



This trend of declining inflation extended beyond Germany, with several other eurozone countries also experiencing decreases. France recorded a decline of 2.9 percent, while Spain saw a reduction of 2.8 percent, highlighting a broader trend of easing inflationary pressures across the region.



In summary, Germany's reduction in inflation rates, driven largely by declining energy prices, underscores the complex interplay of factors influencing consumer price dynamics. As the country and the wider eurozone navigate through evolving economic landscapes, policymakers and analysts continue to monitor inflation trends closely in their efforts to maintain stability and achieve long-term economic objectives.

