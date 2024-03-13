Social Media Stated That Kenneth Darlington Was Transferred To House Arrest

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Social Media had been spreading the rumor that 77 year old Kenneth Darlington, the Panamanian/American Lawyer and Professor who shot and killed two persons in Chame during the November protests, was taken from jail and placed under house arrest.

Lawyer Eliécer Plicet vehemently denied that the precautionary measure of preventive detention was changed to house arrest, as circulated on some social networks.

The Public Ministry also denied that Darlington benefited from a change in this precautionary measure.

Kenneth has been imprisoned since November 7 of 2023, when he shot and killed teacher Abdiel Díaz Chávez and Mr. Iván Rodríguez Mendoza in the middle of a closure on the Inter-American highway in Chame Panama.



Plicet, who serves as the plaintiff attorney in the case, assured that he will never allow, "under any circumstances, the measure to be changed."

"The man remains detained" in the La Nueva Joya penitentiary center, "in such a way that in this scenario no hearing has been held to review the precautionary measure," which is the only way and/or "procedural mechanism" that could be used to "get into a discussion of this type," he said.

Plicet's statement comes after some social network accounts posted information stating that Darlington, accused of aggravated double intentional homicide and possession and trafficking of weapons and explosives, had received a change of precautionary measure.