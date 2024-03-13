

Your Family Entertainment AG and Salzburg AG extend cooperation agreement for Fix&Foxi TV until the end of 2028

Munich, March 13th, 2024



Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) is pleased to announce the successful extension of its contract with leading telecommunications provider Salzburg AG for the broadcast of the popular children's and family channel Fix&Foxi TV until December 31st, 2028. This agreement reinforces the ongoing commitment of both companies to provide high quality and educational entertainment for children and families in the region. Since its launch, Fix&Foxi TV has gained a loyal viewership with its diverse program offering, ranging from animated series to educational shows. The contract extension ensures that viewers can continue to enjoy the popular channel, which is dedicated to promoting values such as friendship, family and creativity, in the long term. "We are very happy to continue our long-standing partnership with Salzburg AG. This extension is a sign of confidence in the quality and appeal of our Fix&Foxi TV program. It encourages us in our efforts to reach families and especially children with positive, inspiring content," said Bernd Wendeln, CEO & COO of Your Family Entertainment AG.









About Salzburg AG

Salzburg AG is a green tech company that makes life easier for Salzburg residents with its products and services. Thanks to its unique portfolio, the company can offer digitalized solutions in all areas of life. Sustainable and climate-friendly supplies of clean energy, telecommunications, internet and cable TV are guaranteed to all Salzburg residents. The company is also a full-service provider in the fields of e-mobility and photovoltaics. In the 2022 financial year, Salzburg AG recorded a turnover of 2.56 billion euros with around 2,400 employees.

About Your Family Entertainment AG

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

About Fix&Foxi TV

Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

Fix&Foxi TV coverage

Germany: a.o. 1&1, AEP Plückhahn, Amazon Fire TV App, Amazon Prime Video, AWE, Cliq Digital, Datel Dessau, Deutsche Glasfaser, M7, M-net, NetCologne, New, Pÿur, O2 Powered by Waipu TV, RFT Kabel Brandenburg, Save TV, S+K Halle, Telekom Deutschland, Waipu TV, Wilhelm, Willy, Vodafone / Luxembourg: Post Telecom, Visual Online, Tango TV / Austria: a.o. A1, CableLink/Salzburg AG, HD Austria, H3G, Kabelplus, KTV Lampert, LIWEST, M7, Magenta AT, Ocilion, Salzburg AG, SimpliTV, Stadtwerke Judenburg / Switzerland: a.o. Digital Cable Group, Quickline, M7, Ocilion, Salt, Swisscom/blue TV

