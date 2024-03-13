EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Conference

Double recognition for Wolftank Group: Showcasing e-mobility leadership and winning a Tyrolean Cluster Award

Double recognition for Wolftank Group: Showcasing e-mobility leadership and winning a Tyrolean Cluster Award In a remarkable display of industry leadership and commitment to sustainability, Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) – providing environmental and energy technologies focused on emission reduction – recorded significant achievements yesterday:

At the eighth Impact Investment Day at the Munich Stock Exchange, Wolftank Group presented alongside its top client Free to X, highlighting its progress in e-mobility and sustainability. In the evening, Wolftank Group received a prestigious innovation prize at the Tyrolean Cluster Awards for its innovative hydrogen heat pump project. The Impact Investment Day, organized by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG at the Munich Stock Exchange, provided a unique platform for Wolftank Group to demonstrate its commitment to combining economic growth with environmental responsibility. CEO Peter Werth presented together with Antonio Di Micco, Chief Innovation & Procurement Officer of Free to X - a company with a network of over 100 fast-charging stations on Italian highways - their successful collaboration in providing essential infrastructure for e-mobility, underscoring Wolftank Group's status as partner of choice due to its efficiency, quality and speed. "The synergy between Wolftank Group and Free to X demonstrates our commitment not only to advancing sustainable technology, but also to ensuring its practical, real-world application. Today's opportunity to showcase this and the excellent feedback at the Impact Investment Day underlines our role as a key player in shaping a sustainable future," said CEO Peter Werth. In the evening, the Group's innovative strength was again in the spotlight at the Tyrolean Innovation Day, where Wolftank Austria received an innovation award for its hydrogen heat pump project in cooperation with Heliotherm Wärmepumpentechnik. This project is in line with Tyrol's climate, energy and resources strategy, which aims for 100% renewable energy by 2050. The hydrogen heat pump, a compact air-to-water heat pump, is planned to run on electricity or hydrogen, offering flexibility and efficiency in energy use, contributing to grid stability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The collaboration between Tyrolean companies in heat pump production, hydrogen infrastructure development and valve manufacturing should support expanding international competitiveness and entering new markets. "This award is a recognition of our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. The Tyrolean hydrogen heat pump project is a prime example of how we can make significant strides in energy efficiency and sustainability by offering a flexible heating system that prepares users for the volatile energy market and potential supply shortages," added CEO Peter Werth.

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: Contact:

