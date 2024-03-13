OPEC maintains forecast for global oil demand growth amid stability

(MENAFN) In its latest monthly report released on Tuesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) opted to keep its projections for global oil demand growth unaltered for the current year. According to the report, OPEC's forecasts indicate that global oil demand is expected to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day, aligning with previous expectations outlined by the organization.



Notably, OPEC's projections for demand growth in 2024 surpass those of many other entities, including the International Energy Agency (IEA). While OPEC remains optimistic about the sustained rise in oil consumption over the next two decades, the IEA anticipates a peak in oil demand by 2030 as the global energy landscape shifts towards greener alternatives.



In addition to maintaining its outlook on demand, OPEC also revised its expectations for oil supply growth from non-OPEC members downwards for the current year, now projected to increase by 1.1 million barrels per day. This adjustment underscores OPEC's ongoing efforts to balance global oil markets amidst evolving supply and demand dynamics.



The report also highlighted OPEC's own oil production levels, indicating a modest increase of approximately 203 thousand barrels per day in February, bringing total production to 26.6 million barrels per day. This data provides insights into OPEC's production activities and their implications for global oil supply and pricing dynamics.



Looking ahead, OPEC's projections for global oil demand in 2025 remain unchanged from previous assessments, with expectations for a yearly increase of 1.8 million barrels per day. This stability in forecasts reflects OPEC's commitment to monitoring market trends and providing transparent assessments of the evolving dynamics within the global oil industry.



Overall, OPEC's decision to maintain its forecasts for global oil demand growth underscores the organization's cautious optimism amidst ongoing market stability and the shifting energy landscape. As the world navigates towards a more sustainable future, OPEC's insights into oil demand trends continue to inform discussions surrounding energy policy and market dynamics on a global scale.

MENAFN13032024000045015682ID1107970341