Hunger Will Prey On All Gaza Residents Within Days, Gaza Ministry Of Health Warns

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hunger will kill all residents of the northern Gaza Strip, as aid is very limited and not enough for anyone, as the world will witness large number of starvation victims in the coming days, Palestinian Ministry of Heath warned in a statement Tuesday.

The statement called on the international community to save the population lives of the Gaza Strip who are suffering from the aggravation of humanitarian catastrophe and the metastasizing famine scale.

"Help the people of the north. Do not leave them prey to hunger, bombing, and disease. Doctors will die and nurses there will die", the statement reads.

Spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Dr. Ashraf Al Qudra said Monday that medical personnel in the north of Gaza were severely hungry, adding that 2000 medical personnel operating in the north of the strip could not find a breakfast in the first day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

