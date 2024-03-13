Meteorology Department Expects Moderate Weather Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be moderate in temperature daytime with scattered clouds, and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea at first.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly 3 - 13 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly 6 - 16 KT, gusting to 27 KT at first.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 5 - 9 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 5 ft at first. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 8 ft at first.

