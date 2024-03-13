UNRWA: More Children Killed In Gaza War Than In Four Years Of Worldwide Conflicts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini revealed that the number of children killed in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip exceeds the number of child victims in four years of wars around the world.

"Staggering. The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined," Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

In his post, Lazzarini relied on UN data to show that 12,193 children were killed in conflicts around the world between 2019 and 2022.

"This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future," Lazzarini said.

More than 12,300 children martyred in the Gaza Strip between Oct. 2023 and the end Feb. 2024, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported.

The number of martyrs of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 31,184 martyrs and 72,889 injured, 72% of whom were children and women.

