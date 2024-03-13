US inflation surge, possibly delaying interest rate decision by Federal Reserve

(MENAFN) Contrary to market expectations, the United States witnessed a slight uptick in inflation rates during the month of February, driven by increases in gasoline and living expenses. This unexpected rise signals the persistence of inflationary pressures and raises questions about the timing of a widely anticipated decision by the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates, which was previously speculated to occur in June.



According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor, the consumer price index in the world's largest economy climbed to 3.2 percent on an annual basis in February, defying forecasts that had predicted inflation to remain unchanged from January's level of 3.1 percent. Notably, soaring fuel and living costs, including rents, accounted for over 60 percent of the monthly increase in the consumer price index.



On a monthly basis, however, the consumer price index remained stagnant, maintaining its level from January at 0.4 percent. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, experienced a slight decline to 3.8 percent in February, contrasting with expectations that had anticipated a decrease to 3.7 percent from January's 3.9 percent.



Against this backdrop, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sought to reassure members of Congress in March, emphasizing that future decisions regarding the timing and pace of interest rate reductions would be contingent solely upon economic data. Powell's remarks underscore the Fed's commitment to data-driven decision-making, as it navigates the complex landscape of inflationary pressures and economic recovery.



Overall, the unexpected uptick in inflation rates poses a challenge for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy deliberations, potentially prolonging the timeline for interest rate adjustments. As policymakers closely monitor economic indicators and inflation trends, the path forward for monetary policy remains subject to evolving economic conditions and data-driven analysis.

