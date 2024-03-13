China Explosion News: Blast At Restaurant Rocks Hebei Province, 1 Dead, 22 Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A massive explosion rocked a northern town in China on Wednesday. According to the AFP news agency, the blast occurred in Hebei province in which one person died and 22 injured explosion took place in a residential area in the city of Sanhe, less than 50 kilometres east of the capital Beijing cause of the explosion in China is suspected to be a gas leak at a fried chicken shop.\"An explosion occurred at the ground floor restaurant in an old residential area,\" CCTV said city's Langfang fire department said 36 emergency vehicles and 154 personnel had been dispatched to the incident scene. The fire department said, \"The fire is currently under effective control, and rescue work is being carried out urgently\".Several footages have circulated on social media that sent plumes of smoke and fire across a busy road during morning rush hour's Rameshwaram Cafe set to open from March 9 as probe continuesAs per the AFP report, explosions are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement month, at least 15 people were killed and 44 injured in a fire at a residential building in the eastern city of Nanjing January, dozens died after a fire broke out at a store in the central city of Xinyu. The state media reported that the blaze occurred due to the \"illegal\" use of fire by workers in the store's basement Nadu news: 10 killed, 10 injured in Virudhnagar firecracker factory blastIn November last year, 26 people were killed and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire at a coal company office in northern China's Shanxi province June, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest of the country left 31 dead and prompted official pledges of a nationwide campaign to promote workplace safety.
MENAFN13032024007365015876ID1107970330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.