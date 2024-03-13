DA Hike News: Karnataka Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance For State Employees To 42.5%

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka government has announced a 3.75% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its government staffers and pensioners effective from 1 January 2024. The dues will be paid out along with the March salary this, the total component of the Karnataka government employees will go up from 38.75% to 42.5% of their basic salary approves 4% hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees\"This change represents a significant financial commitment of Rs. 1792.71 crores every year, reaffirming our dedication to our employees,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X'.Additionally, the Karnataka government has increased the DA to 50% from the existing 46% for staff under UGC, AICTE, ICAR, and JNPC pay scales CM Siddaramaiah said that the move would cost the state exchequer ₹1,793 crore annually move comes close on the heels of the Modi government deciding to hike the DA by 4 percentage points to 50% as Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 49.18 lakh employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners will benefit from the government decision. He said the decision would cost ₹12,868.72 crore per annum to the exchequer govt hikes DA by 5% for state government employees, pensionersSeparately, the Jharkhand government also increased the DA to 50% of basic pay from the existing 46%, effective from January 1 this year. Chief Minister Champai Soren said the DA hike will benefit over 1.90 lakh employees and pensioners in the state govt hikes DA by 4% for employees, raises NPA contributionBesides, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an additional 4% DA for its employees. The hike, effective from January 1, will benefit 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners, the state government said government also announced a 4% increase in DA for its employees last week. Tripura and Gujarat have also raised DA for their state government employees this month increases to the 'dearness allowance', part of monthly wages and pensions, provide a cushion against rises in the cost of living.
