Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory For 'Karaga Mahotsava' Festival Check Blocked Roads, Route Diversions Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bengaluru Police have issued a traffic advisory due to the 'Karaga Mahotsava' festival in Madivala area limits, which is being celebrated today, March 13 festival is set to attract around 10,000 people, including political leaders. Two days ago, the local police issued guidelines with traffic restrictions, route diversions, blocked roads and alternate routes.

Sri Renuka Yallamma Devi Karaga Mahostav is held once every ten years. The event will be held on Hongasandra Beguru main road in the vicinity of Madivala traffic police station. As per the advisory, traffic moving towards Beguru from Kodichikkanahalli Junction via Hongasandra Main Road will be blocked at Kodichikkanahalli Junction. The traffic will be diverted to DMart on Devarachikkanahalli main Road. The Kodichikkanahalli Junction on the Beguru main road will also be blocked at the PK Kalyana Mantapa crossroad. Traffic will be diverted to the inner roads of Beguru. In the wake of the 'Karaga Mahotsava' festivities, commuters have been suggested to take alternative routes until 3:00 pm on Wednesday. Commuters travelling to Begur main road via Bommanahalli Junction on Hosur should take the Kudlugate route and take a right turn. Vehicles moving from Bommanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur are advised to turn right at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and proceed via DMart Junction. Vehicles moving from Begur towards Kodichikkanahalli can take a left turn near PK Kalyana Mantapa and cross under Hulimavu Traffic Police Station using the internal roads of Begur. Additionally, to reach the Devarachikkanahali main road, commuters must proceed towards Bommanahalli Junction via Kodichikkanahalli Junction.

