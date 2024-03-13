Bengaluru News: NIA Detains 1 In Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case. Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one from Ballari in Karnataka in connection with Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, Sources said as reported by news agency ANI per sources, the man identified as Shabbir is still being questioned in the case.“It is yet to be ascertained whether he is the same man caught on CCTV,” sources added Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area was jolted by a low-intensity blast on 1 March. The blast left several people injured at the cafe. After the blast, the cafe was closed for the public for eight days, however, the it was re-opened on 8 March on Saturday, NIA had released two videos and pictures of the suspect in the blast case and sought cooperation of citizens to identify him. In a 49-second video released by the NIA, the suspect is seen boarding a BMTC bus. In the video, the suspect was seen getting up from the middle seat he sat on, moving towards the rear end of the vehicle and settling into another seat Read: How Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe made 'powerful' comeback after blast: Metal detectors, one hired to watch premisesIn an another 9-second video, he was seen strolling at a bus stop in Bengaluru week, the NIA to whom the blast case was handed over on March 3, also announced a cash prize of ₹10 lakh for anyone who comes forward with information on the suspected bomber in connection with the incident at Rameshwaram cafe.(with agency inputs)
