Salman Khan To Be Part Of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' But With A Twist! Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan is all set to be part of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2', but with a twist. Both, Yash Raj films will have Salman Khan appear as Tiger at pivotal moments in the spy world. According to reports, Aditya Chopra does not want to dilute Salman's presence in the universe by having him appear regularly and rather bring him in for high-impact scenes.



As per Bollywood Hungama's source, Salman Khan has appeared in four of the Spy Universe's five films to date. The YRF Team believes that Tiger, Salman's character name in the 'Tiger' franchise has had enough and should return to the universe at this critical point. Random cameos in feature films will reduce Tiger's power as a separate character. He has discussed Tiger's wider ambitions with Salman Khan, and they are both on the same page, according to a source.

About 'Pathaan 2' and 'War 2'



'Pathaan 2' and 'War 2' are rumored to be in development, Ayan Mukerji will direct 'War 2', and this time the film will be gigantic. Jr NTR has been cast as the villain, with Kiara Advani set to play the female lead. According to reports, filming is already underway. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will allegedly reprise his role as 'Pathaan' in 'Pathaan 2'. The actor is expected to begin filming for the sequel later this year.