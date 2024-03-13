US Presidential Polls: It's Officially Joe Biden Vs Donald Trump

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Donald Trump has clinched the Republican Party's nomination for the upcoming United States Presidential Elections as Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington state held primaries. With no significant challengers remaining, Trump, along with President Joe Biden, who secured the Democratic party's nomination earlier in the evening, were poised to gather most, if not all, of the delegates available in Tuesday's contests, solidifying their positions as the presumptive presidential nominees for their respective parties.

Both Trump and his successor in the White House will formally accept their nominations at the Republican and Democratic national conventions scheduled for July and August, respectively.

Starting the day with 1,078 delegates, Trump needed 1,215 to secure the nomination. Georgia offered 59 GOP delegates, with 40 at stake in Mississippi and 43 in Washington state. Additionally, 19 delegates were up for grabs in Hawaii, which held a Republican presidential caucus later in the evening.

Trump's momentum was evident after sweeping 14 out of the 15 GOP Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses the previous week. The departure of his last rival, Nikki Haley, from the nomination race further solidified his path to the nomination.

The upcoming showdown between Biden and Trump marks the first re-match in the race for the White House since 1956. Trump, known for his background as a businessman, real estate mogul, and reality TV personality, secured victory in 2016 against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton but was defeated by Biden in the 2020 election.

Launching his third White House bid in November 2022, Trump has faced legal challenges, becoming the first president or former president to face criminal charges. Despite this, his legal troubles have only bolstered his support among Republican voters, positioning him far ahead of his competition for the nomination.