Kerala: Body Of Woman Found Half-Naked In Kozhikode; Post-Mortem Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The half-naked body of a woman was found near Perambra in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Mar 13). The deceased was identified as Anu (26), a native of Valoor. Her body was found half-naked at Valoor at 11 am last day. She left her home at 8:30 am on Monday and went missing. The body was found during the inspection by Perambra police based on the complaint filed by the family members. The post-mortem will be held at Kozhikode Medical College today.

The gold ornaments were also missing from the body. The relatives and locals alleged that there was no possibility of drowning in knee-deep water. The Perambra police have started an investigation into the matter.



Anu was married a year ago. Her husband has been ill for three months due to post-covid illness. Anu left her home because she had to go to the hospital with her husband. However, she did not reach her husband's home. The relatives called Anu on the phone; however, the call could not connect. The relatives stated that Anu was happy with her life as there was no problem with both families.

The family informed the police about her missing. The locals searched the area and found the body. On getting the information, the Perambra police reached the spot. The body was taken out by the RDO team.



