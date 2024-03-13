Barcelona Triumphs Over Napoli In Champions League Clash; Advances To Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona secured a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Napoli on Tuesday, reaching a 4-2 aggregate win after a tense second half. Despite a shaky period following Amir Rrahmani's goal, Barcelona emerged victorious with goals from Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo, as well as a decisive strike from Robert Lewandowski. This marks Barcelona's first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2020, achieved without the injured midfield trio Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong.

Coach Xavi Hernandez expressed his pride, stating, "We're in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after four years; it's the moment to enjoy that." Xavi highlighted the team's excellent performance, dominated by teenage talents Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, who have played a crucial role in Barcelona's unbeaten run of nine games since Xavi's decision to leave at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old Cubarsi impressed against Napoli, earning praise from Sergi Roberto, who called him "incredible" and the game's best player. Barcelona made history by starting two players aged 17 or under in a knockout stage game, showcasing the promising young talent within the squad.

With Xavi urging fans to turn the Olympic Stadium into a pressure cooker, the over 50,000 spectators witnessed a vibrant Barcelona performance. The team's fast start, led by the electric winger Yamal and the dynamic Lopez, set the tone for the victory.

Napoli fought back with a goal from Rrahmani, but Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made crucial saves to maintain the lead. Despite Napoli's strong start in the second half, Barcelona regrouped with tactical substitutions, bringing on Sergi Roberto and Oriol Romeu.

The match showcased Barcelona's potential going forward, with Raphinha and Lewandowski creating opportunities. Although the second half revealed some nervous moments, the dynamic trio of Yamal, Raphinha, and Cancelo demonstrated Barcelona's attacking prowess, providing optimism for the upcoming quarterfinals.

Sergi Roberto summed up the night, stating, "It was an incredible night, four years without getting where we belong, where the club deserves to be." Barcelona's journey in the Champions League continues, offering hope for a resurgence despite their challenging season.

