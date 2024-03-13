Porto Manager Sergio Conceicao Accuses Mikel Arteta Of Insulting His Family In Fiery Champions League Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the intense Champions League last-16 clash at the Emirates, Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has accused Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of insulting his family. Despite Arsenal securing a quarter-final spot after a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out against Porto, emotions boiled over as both managers clashed on the pitch.

The tension escalated during the match, resulting in bookings for both Arteta and Conceicao from referee Clement Turpin. An additional incident occurred between Conceicao and Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, leading to a physical altercation when the ball went out of play.

Post the penalty shoot-out, when Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya saved the decisive penalty from Porto's Galeno, Arteta attempted to shake Conceicao's hand. However, the Porto manager reacted strongly, requiring intervention to prevent further confrontation. Arteta left the scene visibly disappointed.

Arteta declined to comment on the incident during his post-match press conference, while Conceicao later alleged that Arteta used an insulting phrase, in Spanish, targeting a member of Conceicao's family. As of now, Arteta has not responded to the accusation.

This is not the first time Conceicao has clashed with a Premier League manager, having previously accused Pep Guardiola of using "ugly words" and displaying an "extremely unpleasant attitude" after a 2020 defeat to Manchester City.

Despite the heated exchanges, Arteta celebrated Arsenal's progression, labelling it a "magic" night as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010. He commended Porto for providing tough opposition and praised goalkeeper David Raya's determination in securing the victory through penalties.

Arsenal, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Portugal, equalised in the tie with Leandro Trossard's goal towards the end of the first half. Arteta acknowledged the challenging journey and credited Porto for their resilience in the face of adversity.

