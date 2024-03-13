Karnataka: Gas Tanker Overturns On Shiradi Ghat Near Sakleshpur, Vehicles Diverted To Alternate Routes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tanker carrying gas overturned today on National Highway 75 at Shiradi Ghat Road, resulting in a gas leak and the closure of the road. Emergency responders, including fire brigade personnel and police, rushed to the scene to contain the situation and manage traffic disruptions. The leakage of gas forced a halt in vehicular movement along the highway, with motorists stranded in the middle of the road, facing an unexpected delay in their journeys.

In response to the emergency, authorities swiftly diverted vehicles travelling on the Mangalore-Hasana-Bangalore route onto alternative roads, ensuring the safety of commuters. Arrangements have been made for the smooth movement of vehicles via the Hanubalu-Mudigere route to alleviate the congestion caused by the incident.

The mishap occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sakleshpur rural police station, prompting a prompt and coordinated response from law enforcement and emergency services.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable challenges faced by commuters and the importance of preparedness in managing such emergencies effectively. Authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of all road users in the affected area.

In light of this development, motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow instructions from authorities while navigating through the affected region.