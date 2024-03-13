Media Mister Review 2024: Is It Worth It (TRUTH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One constant across all social media platforms nowadays is social proof's importance. It's something you cannot get by without – the key to everything from more visibility to increased engagement. And on YouTube, there's no more important social signal than video views.



An increasingly popular option among channel owners and creators is to buy YouTube views. It's a quick and easy way to access all the benefits of a high view count without the wait. But it's not quite as easy as just choosing a seller at random – you need an established name you can trust.



Having been around for such a long time, Media Mister has become one of the most recognized names on the scene. Curious about how they perform by today's standards, I decided to conduct my own Media Mister review – and put them to the test.



I placed an order for 10,000 views, tracked every step of the process, and assessed the quality of the services from top to bottom.



Who is Media Mister?

Set up in 2012, Media Mister specializes in social media growth packages for the web's most popular platforms. They cover pretty much every form of social proof, along with a massive range of targeted services and package customization options.



According to their website, they've delivered more than 280,000 orders to a customer base of 160,000, spanning an impressive 218 countries. They also stake claim to supplying 100% real and active social proof starting from just $2.00, with a full money-back guarantee on every order.



How Does Media Mister Work?

In a nutshell, Media Mister supplies social signals – the key ingredient to getting noticed on social media. YouTube video views, for example, make your videos look more popular and appealing, leading to a better click-through rate and more engagement.



Plus, social signals appeal to platforms' algorithms, resulting in higher rankings, more recommendations, and a generally elevated profile. Something that can make a real difference on hugely competitive sites like YouTube.



Basically, Media Mister offers a service that allows you to pay for these social signals. You pay them, and they arrange for real people to view, like, share, or comment on your content. Or you can pay for them to add followers to your account or profile if you prefer.



My Experience: I Bought 10k YouTube Views & Here Are the Results







Okay, so getting down to business – how exactly does Media Mister perform in practice? If I'm being honest, the answer is better than I expected.



Media Mister offers a whole bunch of different types of YouTube Views - Shorts Views, Live Streams, YouTube Premier Waiting Views, Google Ads Views, and so on. But I figured I'd keep it simple with standard Video Views, which I'd assume would be their top-seller.



I opted for the package of 10k YouTube Views, which was quoted at a very reasonable $156 and a gradual, safe delivery time of 7 to 9 working days. Plus, I got a 10% discount with an on-site coupon code from the Coupon page, so I actually paid closer to $140. So far, so good, so I went ahead and paid with a credit card (via the site's secure payment gateway), and that was that.



It's worth mentioning at this point that the only info they needed was my video URL – no YouTube login details, passwords, etc.



As advertised, the delivery process then got underway after about six hours (they quote 24 hours or less for getting things started), and I watched my YouTube channel closely to see what happened. Slowly at first but gradually faster, views on the video I'd paid to boost started going up. Not at a crazy viral speed, but fast enough to look like it was maybe trending.



Just over a week later, I'd actually got 10,144 views in total, so a good few more than I paid for. It's not like you can track views back to their origins on YouTube, but you can tell when views are legit and when they drive engagement.



And these did – my video gained a whole bunch of likes, comments, and shares as the views rolled in, verifying they came from real people.



Along with adding stacks of social proof to the video itself, the views also made a huge contribution to my channel's total watch time hours. A positive experience all around; I'd have to say that Media Mister strikes the perfect balance between high-quality services and affordable prices.



They're not giving their views away, but you can't put a price on real people with real accounts actually watching your videos.



Pros & Cons of Media Mister

A brief snapshot of how the whole thing looked, here's a quick summary of the pros and cons of Media Mister's features:

✅ Pros:

Easy Buying Process

It was easy to place my order. They've got a massive range of social media growth services on their site, but navigating to what you need is a breeze. I'd estimate it took around three minutes in total for me to get my order placed and confirmed, and that included grabbing a 10% discount code from one of their pages. It was 'MM10' at the time – I can't confirm if it's still valid today, but it's worth a look.



Views Delivered Gradually

Slow and steady delivery holds the key to organic growth when you're buying any type of social proof. Having a load of views or anything else dumped on your videos all at once is a great way to get yourself flagged for spam. Media Mister made no dodgy or dangerous promises – they quoted 7 to 9 days for delivery, and that's what I got.



Views from Real Users

This is what matters most – high-quality services from real people. No bots, no fake or empty YouTube profiles, no shady black hat shortcuts. Having monitored the entire delivery process and the increased engagement my video benefited from, I'm 100% confident they were all real views from real users. And as mentioned above, they stuck around – further confirmation of legit views.



Friendly Customer Support

I figured I'd give their customer support team a shout to see how they cope with everyday queries, and they didn't disappoint. Professional, personable social media marketing experts who know their stuff and seem happy to help you out. Actually, it was them who told me there was a 10% discount code I could use on my order, so they helped me out (and saved me $15) before I even placed my order.



❌ Cons:

The only slight downside (if you could call It that) is that Media Mister doesn't offer any service trials or samples pre-purchase. This, therefore, means there's no way of seeing exactly how they work before placing an order, which I guess could put some people off. Though, in fairness, you can order their services starting from around $2.00, so it's not a lot to put up to find out.



Media Mister Vs Other Services

This wasn't the first time I'd tested the services of a YouTube growth specialist far from it. I've put dozens through the wringer over the years, and while I'm not going to mention any specific names, I've been disappointed on countless occasions.



Media Mister, by contrast, came through as one of the few (if not only) sellers to tick all the right boxes. Product quality, sensible delivery times, prompt but safe delivery, great customer support, easy order process, secure transactions, flexible payment options (credit/debit cards, Apply Pay, PayPal, Crypto) – all areas they excelled in.



They also offer the best money-back guarantee (30 days) and refill warranty (60 days) I've come across personally, so there's basically zero risk involved.



Other Users' Opinions About Media Mister

Check out Media Mister reviews from other buyers. The consensus seems to be pretty positive. Over on Reviews, they have an even more impressive 4.0 stars out of 5.

A couple of review extracts to paint a picture of what other buyers are saying:

"I'm impressed with the results of YouTube Views I purchased from Media Mister. It really increased the video views it needed. The drip-feed delivery ensures natural growth, and it is affordable."

"Media Mister not only provides high-quality views, but their dedication to customer satisfaction sets them apart. The process is seamless, and their team ensures a smooth experience from start to finish."

"Thanks to your service, my video gained more views through Media Mister, and as a result, it went viral."

"Fantastic job! You made my YouTube channel grow three times more than it was when I first started. I checked all the subscribers, and none of the YouTube channels were bots."

Is Media Mister Safe?

Yes, Media Mister is a safe choice for purchasing social media engagement services as they ensure engagement from real people (not bots). Additionally, they provide a refund guarantee and a refill warranty for added assurance. With a consistently high level of customer satisfaction, coupled with a dedicated customer support team, they ensure your needs are promptly addressed.

Final Verdict

All things considered, would I recommend Media Mister to other potential customers? More specifically, would I use them again to promote my own YouTube channel?

The answer to both questions is yes, I would. Past Experience has made me skeptical about these kinds of services in general, but the whole experience with Media Mister was a breath of fresh air. They gave me what I ordered and made no fuss of it – real views of the highest quality, resulting in more exposure, increased engagement, and one surprisingly satisfied customer.



And once again, the fact that you're covered with a refund guarantee means there's (almost) nothing to lose by trying them out for yourself. You'll either be happy with the way they work, or you'll get your money back – simple as that.