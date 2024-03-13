Brazil’S Goiás Association Wants Arab Firms In Trade Fair

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Goiânia – The Commercial, Industrial and Services Association of the State of Goiás (Acieg) wants to receive Arab companies in the Central Brazil International Trade Fair (Ficomex) to be held in August. The invitation was made on Wednesday (6) to a delegation of Arab diplomats who visited the institution. (Pictured, Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mohamad Mourad, R, who is part of the group.)

The fair will take place on August 27, 28 and 29 at the Goiânia Convention Center and will feature many activities, including professional training, lectures, and B2Bs. Acieg Foreign Trade Chamber president Getúlio Faria said the fair will feature companies from the tourism, pharma, textile, logistics, energy, and agribusiness industries. One of its aims, Faria said, is receiving both importers and exporters to do business with Goiás-based companies.

The Secretary of State for Development, Pedro Sales, showed the ambassadors some data concerning Goiás's economy, including that the state is an exporter, and that 86% of its exports derives from agribusiness, particularly soybean and meats.

“We wanted to put ourselves at the disposal of the diplomats for their countries to do business. And we also wanted to present Ficomex to them, in order to showcase the vocations of the state to do business,” Acieg Acting President Allan Maximo. Exhibitors at the trade show will include 140 medium- and large-sized enterprises and 30 small businesses from the state. Prior to the fair, a warm-up will be held to micro and small businesses to train them to export.

The visit includes Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) International Relations Vice President Mohamad Mourad, who offer the assistance of the organization to support the companies, and CEO & Secretary-General Tamer Mansour. In addition to Alzeben, the following diplomats participate: Qais Marouf Kheiro Shqair, ambassador of the Arab League to Brazil; Ahmad Mohammed A. M. Al Shebani, of Qatar; Osama Ibrahim Ayad Sawan, of Libya; Mai Taha Khalil, of Egypt; Abdoulaye Idrissa Wagne, of Mauritania; and Maen Masadeh, of Jordan; Iraq's chargé d'affaires Firas Hassan Hashim; Algeria's Emira Assia; and Sudan's Mohammed Elrashed Sidahmed Mohammed. The official visit also includes Taoufik Berhill and Fares Mohamed Naklah, advisors at the Palestinian embassy in Brazil, and ABCC Institutional Relations advisor Bassel Abou Latif.

