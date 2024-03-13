(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – The net profit of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras was down 33.8 percent from the previous year. The state-owned company reported on Thursday (7) that it had booked a net profit of BRL 124.4 billion in 2023 (USD 25.1 billion), only below the record BRL 188.3 billion (USD 38.1 billion) gain achieved in 2022.

Despite the drop, Petrobras posted in 2023 its second-best results. These is accompanied by the second highest EBITDA in history, BRL 262.2 billion (USD 53,1 billion), and the second highest operating cash flow, BRL 215.7 billion (USD 43.7 billion).

These results were supported by operational records over the past year and the successful commercial strategy for diesel and gasoline.

Petrobras also achieved records in total own production in the pre-salt, at 2.17 million barrels of oil equivalent, in the production of S-10 diesel, at 428 thousand barrels per day (bpd); and in the utilization factor of the refining park, at 92%, a 4% increase compared to 2022.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Agência Petrobras

The post Brazil oil firm Petrobras booked net profit of USD 25.1 bln appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .