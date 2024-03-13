(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The number of scientific publications in Tunisia grew 20% between 2019 and 2022 according to a booklet published by the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry of Tunisia, TAP state news agency reported. Tunisia took the 12th spot in world rankings.

Scientific journals are publications designed to further the progress of science by disseminating new research findings to the scientific community and general audiences.

The average of Tunisian scientific co-publications with foreign countries saw a 58% rise over the same period. Of these co-publications 23.5% involved France .

In 2022, the research attracted 25,803 members of research structures, including over 11,000 PhD students and holders. Over half of these members – 59% – are women .

In 2023, the number of research laboratories also rose to 501 from 491 in 2022. These laboratories mainly specialize in engineering and technology (58%), agricultural and veterinary sciences (36%), exact and experimental sciences (3%), and humanities (3%).

The image shown above is for illustration purposes only.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

pch/Freepik

The post Tunisia took 12th spot in scientific journal rankings appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .