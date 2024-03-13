Semiconductor Initiative Opens A Door Filled With Boundless Potential For India’S Youth: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 13 (IANS) Semiconductor is not just an industry but it opens a door filled with boundless potential for the youth who are capable and need an opportunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing at 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' programme after laying the foundation stone of three chip manufacturing units worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, PM Modi said that the semiconductor initiative has brought that opportunity to India.

“There is a huge presence of Indian talent in global chip design and manufacturing. Therefore, the talent ecosystem of India is completed as the nation moves forward in the semiconductor manufacturing sector,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

PM Modi said that the youth of today are well aware of the opportunities being created for them, be it space or mapping sector and mentioned opening up these sectors for the youth.

The Prime Minister credited the unprecedented incentives and encouragement for India becoming the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and said that today's occasion would create new opportunities for startups in the semiconductor space.

“The projects of today would provide numerous advanced technology jobs for the youth”.

The facilities inaugurated are Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

“Today's projects will play a key role in making India a semiconductor hub,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that more than 60,000 colleges, universities and educational institutes were connected with this unique event.

The youth is witnessing how India is working in a multi-pronged fashion for self-reliance and a strong presence in the global supply chain.“A self-confident youth changes the destiny of the nation”, PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister underlined that only a handful of nations in the world are manufacturing semiconductors today and emphasised the need for a reliable supply chain after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“The day is not far when India will become a global power in the manufacture of products for the semiconductor sector,” PM Modi noted.