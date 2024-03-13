Gaming Peripherals Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Gaming Peripherals Market Report by Product Type (Headsets, Keyboards, Joysticks, Mice, Gamepads, and Others), Gaming Device Type (PC (Desktop/Laptop), Gaming Consoles), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global gaming peripherals market size reached US$ 4.8

Billion

in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1

Billion

by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

7.25% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Gaming Peripherals Industry:

Rise in Esports and Competitive Gaming:

The gaming peripherals industry is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the widespread popularity of esports and competitive gaming. Esports has evolved into a worldwide sensation, drawing millions of viewers and participants, from professional players and teams to leagues. To stay competitive, gamers at all levels require top-notch peripherals, including precise-sensor gaming mice, lightning-fast mechanical keyboards, and immersive headsets. As esports gains more mainstream recognition and investment, the demand for high-performance peripherals continues to surge, fueling market growth in pursuit of gaming excellence.

Rapid Growth of PC Gaming and Gaming Consoles:

The surging popularity of PC gaming and gaming consoles serves as a pivotal catalyst for the gaming peripherals market. PC gaming's exponential growth stems from its accessibility, extensive game library, and allure to esports aficionados. Enthusiastic gamers heavily invest in top-notch peripherals to optimize their gaming setups. These include precision-focused gaming mice, tactile-responsive mechanical keyboards, and smooth visual-rendering high-refresh-rate monitors. Moreover, gaming consoles boast a dedicated user base that prioritizes compatibility with peripherals such as controllers and headsets. The burgeoning community of both PC and console gamers fuels the demand for gaming peripherals, thereby driving market growth as gamers strive to elevate their overall gaming encounters.

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technological advancements continuously fuel the gaming peripherals market, with manufacturers constantly pushing boundaries to offer gamers state-of-the-art features. These include faster response times, customizable RGB lighting, and enhanced ergonomic designs. Moreover, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as wireless connectivity, haptic feedback, and high-precision sensors takes gaming experiences to unprecedented levels. Gamers, keen on staying updated with the latest innovations, frequently upgrade their peripherals to remain competitive and enjoy the newest gaming features. Thus, technological progression remains a key driving force as manufacturers strive to meet the evolving demands of the gaming community.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Gaming Peripherals Industry:



Anker

Cooler Master

Corsair

Das Keyboard (Metadot Corporation)

Dell Inc.

Gamdias

HP Inc.

Logitech

Mad Catz

Razer Inc.

Redragon

Roccat

Sades

Sennheiser (Sonova)

SteelSeries (GN Store Nord A/S) Turtle Beach

Gaming Peripherals Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Headsets

Keyboards

Joysticks

Mice

Gamepads Others

Headsets represented the leading segment due to their essential role in immersive gaming experiences, providing high-quality audio and communication capabilities.

By Gaming Device Type:



PC (Desktop/Laptop) Gaming Consoles

Gaming consoles accounted for the largest market shareowing to their widespread use and the demand for compatible peripherals, including controllers and accessories.

By Technology:



Wired Wireless

Wireless represented the largest segment as it offers greater freedom of movement and convenience for gamers, eliminating the need for cumbersome cords.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Offline held the majority of the market share on account of the rising preference of gamers to physically test and purchase peripherals in brick-and-mortar stores, ensuring compatibility and quality.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Gaming Peripherals Market Trends:

The gaming peripherals industry experiences robust growth, fueled by the increasing demand for top-notch peripherals sought by both professional and casual gamers aiming for precision and a competitive advantage in the expanding realm of esports and competitive gaming. Additionally, ongoing technological enhancements and innovations such as quicker response rates, customizable options, and wireless capabilities serve as significant drivers, appealing to gamers seeking upgrades and encouraging frequent product turnover. Moreover, the burgeoning popularity of PC gaming and gaming consoles has created a flourishing community of gamers investing in peripherals to enhance their gaming environments, further propelling market expansion.

