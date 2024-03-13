Reliance industries fuel tankers change course amid Red Sea attacks

(MENAFN) According to sources within the shipping industry and ship tracking data, a significant shift has been observed in the routes taken by fuel tankers originating from Reliance Industries, India's largest refining complex. Instead of traversing through the Red Sea, many of these tankers are now opting to sail around the Cape of Good Hope, a decision primarily driven by concerns over security amidst escalating attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group on ships passing through the Red Sea.



The Yemeni Houthi group's attacks on ships navigating through the Red Sea have prompted a cautious response from shipping companies, leading them to divert their vessels southwards around the African continent. Despite the Red Sea and the Suez Canal offering the shortest route between Asia and Europe, the perceived risks associated with this route have compelled shipping companies to prioritize safety and security over efficiency.



Insiders in the shipping sector have revealed that Reliance Industries provides flexibility in leasing contracts with tanker owners, allowing them to choose their preferred route. However, it has been noted that a significant majority of tanker owners are now opting for the route around Africa, indicative of the prevailing apprehension within the industry regarding the safety of the Red Sea route.



Data sourced from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) corroborates this shift, revealing that since mid-February, at least eight tankers have opted for the Cape of Good Hope route to deliver jet fuel and diesel to Europe. This marks a departure from previous practices, wherein all tankers carrying fuel from Reliance Industries typically traversed through the Red Sea.



In essence, the decision to reroute fuel tankers away from the Red Sea underscores the paramount importance placed on security considerations within the shipping industry amidst heightened geopolitical tensions and threats posed by insurgent groups. This strategic shift reflects a concerted effort by both shipping companies and refining giants like Reliance Industries to mitigate risks and ensure the uninterrupted flow of vital commodities to global markets.

