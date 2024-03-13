Parboiled And White Rice Market Demands, Growth Analysis, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Parboiled and White Rice Market Report by End Use (Food Use, Feed Use), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global parboiled and white rice market size reached 504.1 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 560.2 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Parboiled and White Rice Industry:

Health and Nutritional Awareness:

The rise in health-conscious consumerism is reshaping the parboiled and white rice sector. Health-aware individuals are gravitating towards parboiled rice for its enriched nutritional profile, particularly its abundance of B vitamins and minerals. This surge in demand for nutrient-dense foods is prompting a shift towards rice processing methods that preserve natural nutrients. To meet this demand, the industry is emphasizing the health advantages of such products, responding to the wellness movement and steering consumers towards healthier rice selections. This strategic alignment with modern dietary preferences underscores a broader trend favoring whole, unrefined foods.

Sustainable and Organic Farming Practices:

The parboiled and white rice industry is experiencing growth due to a shift towards sustainable and organic farming methods. Consumers are placing more importance on environmental impact and food quality, resulting in a greater demand for rice that is grown organically and sourced sustainably. This change is prompting producers to embrace eco-friendly farming techniques, attracting a market segment willing to pay extra for products that match their values. The industry's expansion is being driven by this trend, which reflects the overall consumer movement towards sustainability and ethical consumption, impacting production methods and available products.

Global Cuisine Integration:

The rising trend of global cuisine fusion and the growing interest in ethnic foods have driven the need for both parboiled and white rice. These rice varieties play essential roles in traditional dishes across different cultures, and as individuals delve into diverse culinary experiences, the desire for authentic and flexible rice options expands. White rice's adaptability in cooking makes it a popular choice for numerous recipes, whereas parboiled rice is valued for its unique texture and flavor enhancements in particular meals. This alignment with the worldwide exploration of culinary traditions is fueling the industry's growth.

Parboiled and White Rice Market Report Segmentation:

By End Use:



Food Use Feed Use

Food use dominates the market as these types of rice are staple foods in numerous cultures, widely consumed for their versatility, essential nutrients, and integral role in a vast array of traditional and modern dishes.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Parboiled and White Rice Market Trends:

Notable shifts in consumer preferences and dietary habits are reshaping the global market for parboiled and white rice. Parboiled rice is gaining popularity for its enriched nutritional content, retaining a higher level of vitamins and minerals than white rice. On the other hand, white rice remains a culinary staple appreciated for its adaptability and mild taste across various cuisines. Furthermore, there is a rising demand in the market for premium, specialty, and organic rice varieties.

