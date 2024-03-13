Business Jet Market Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Business Jet Market Report by Type (Light, Medium, Large), Business Model (On-Demand Service, Ownership), Range (< 3,000 NM, 3,000 – 5,000 NM, > 5000 NM), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global business jet

market size reached US$ 19.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Business Jet Industry:

Increasing Demand for Time Efficiency:

The increasing desire for efficient and flexible transportation options among wealthy individuals, executives, and companies is a key driver of the business jet industry. Unlike regular flights, business jets offer direct access to various airports, reduce travel time, and allow for customized travel schedules. This flexibility in avoiding commercial airline limitations like fixed schedules, layovers, and airport wait times is highly valued by busy professionals and those who prioritize their time. Additionally, the exclusive travel experience, privacy enhancements, and top-notch security measures provided by business jets meet the high service standards expected by affluent travelers. With the global economy expanding and more wealthy individuals emerging, the demand for these tailored travel solutions is projected to increase, leading to growth in the business jet sector.

Rising Focus on Safe Travel Experience:

Amid global health worries and a growing focus on personal safety, there is a notable rise in the preference for individualized and secure travel options, which is positively impacting the business jet industry. Business jets offer passengers the ability to manage their travel companions and reduce health risks, a crucial factor in today's travel environment. The unmatched privacy and luxury of business jets create a controlled and safe space for travelers, particularly valuable in light of current health concerns as it minimizes exposure to illnesses compared to commercial flights. The customization options available on business jets, ranging from departure times to onboard amenities, cater well to the increasing demand for personalized luxury experiences, further boosting the popularity of these private aircraft.

Technological Advancements:

Progress in aviation technology is the driving force behind the growth of the business jet market. Today's business jets are equipped with state-of-the-art features that improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and allow for takeoff and landing on shorter runways, expanding their operational capabilities and environmental friendliness. Innovations like advanced avionics, quieter engines, and improved connectivity systems enhance safety, passenger comfort, and productivity on board, making business jets a popular choice for discerning travelers. Furthermore, the development of ultra-long-range business jets enables uninterrupted travel over longer distances, offering a seamless journey for international business travelers. These technological advancements not only address environmental concerns and regulatory demands but also cater to changing consumer preferences for faster, more efficient, and sustainable travel options.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Business Jet Industry:



Airbus

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Gulfstream Aerospace

Honda Aircraft Company

Pilatus Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

Saab AB

Textron Inc. The Boeing Company

Business Jet Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:





Light

Medium Large

Large business jets dominate the market as they are the most spacious and capable category.

By Business Model:



On-Demand Service



Air Taxis



Branded Charters

Jet-Card Programs

Ownership



Fractional Ownership Full Ownership

On-demand model holds the largest market share as it provides flexibility, which allows people to use a private jet when needed.

By Range:



< 3,000 NM

3,000 – 5,000 NM > 5000 NM

3,000 – 5,000 NM accounts for the largest market share as these jets are suitable for traveling between continents or across larger countries.

By Point of Sale:



OEM Aftermarket

OEM represents the leading segment as it offers the advantage of acquiring a brand-new aircraft with the latest technology, design, and features.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Business Jet Market Trends:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a greater focus on health and safety in air travel, prompting business jet manufacturers and operators to introduce improved cleaning procedures, air filtration systems, and other measures to protect the well-being of passengers. These initiatives are designed to instill confidence in travelers and uphold the reputation of the business jet industry. Additionally, there is a rising demand for larger cabin business jets, particularly those with extended range capabilities and luxurious amenities. Wealthy individuals, corporations, and fractional ownership firms are investing in these aircraft to cater to long-distance travel needs, international flights, and premium travel experiences.

