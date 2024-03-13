Smart Indoor Gardens Market Overview, Industry Growth Rate, Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smart Indoor Gardens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global smart indoor gardens

market size reached US$ 139.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 265.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.41% during 2024-2032.

Smart indoor garden is an efficient gardening solution that comprises biodegradable plant capsules, growth sensors, self-watering systems, sprinklers and automatic lawnmowers, nutrition devices, light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, and humidifiers. It can be monitored remotely using a smartphone app or any connected device, which allows convenient and efficient management of plants, herbs, and vegetables. As a result, smart indoor garden is widely constructed in households, commercial places, and hospitality centers across the globe.





Smart Indoor Gardens Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising adoption of smart indoor gardens among the masses due to the increasing demand for organic vegetables worldwide represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing advancements in green technologies, along with the rising greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, are offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, various benefits offered by smart indoor gardens, such as minimal maintenance, healthier plants, improved indoor quality, and reduced carbon dioxide (CO2), are bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of interior designing among individuals around the world is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key players are introducing new and modern freestanding smart indoor gardening appliances that can cultivate vegetables, herbs, and flowers.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Small Garden

Wall Garden Others

Breakup by Technology:



Smart Sensing Technology

Smart Pest Management Technology

Self-Watering Technology Others

Breakup by End Use:



Residential Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



AeroFarms

Agrilution GmbH

AVA Technologies Inc.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd

Click & GrowLLC

EDN Inc.

Grobo Inc.

Plantui Oy SproutsIO Inc.

