Met Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain, Snow, Night Temp Drops At Most Places In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weather department here has forecast light to moderate rain and snow at widespread places in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that there is also possibility of light rain and snow at a few places on Thursday. Generally dry weather is expected from March 15-20, he said.
Regarding temperature, he said, most places witnessed a drop with Srinagar recording a minimum of 5.4°C against 5.9°C on the previous night.
It was above normal by 1.7°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 3.4°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 4.5°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.1°C and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 5.6°C, Batote 7.5°C and Bhaderwah 5.1°C, he said.
