US: USD 300 Mln Additional Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 13 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Defense announced additional military aid for Ukraine worth USD 300 million.

In a press statement late Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the aid includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, howitzers, artillery, tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, trucks to transport heavy equipment, spare parts and other equipment to strengthen Ukraine's defense on the battlefield.

The US will continue supporting Ukraine, along with over 50 other countries in the alliance that America had formed for the matter, he added.

US President Joe Biden has been pressuring the Congress to speed up the Ukraine aid process for months.

Ukraine has expanded its defense operations against the Russian army since last June, in an attempt to regain control over lands seized by Russia in the east and south. (end)

