UN Official Warns Of Wider Political, Security Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, March 13 (KUNA) -- United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland warned of increasing political and security risks, highlighting that the war in Gaza posed a significant threat to the fragile stability in the region.

"This year's Ramadan is marked by the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis and a breakdown of law and order in Gaza, the increasing number of civilian casualties and mounting instability across the West Bank," said Wennesland in a press release on Tuesday.

He called Israeli occupation to allow the Muslim population of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, access to the Holy Sites.

He confirmed that extremists should not escalate the situation during this Holy month, as he affirmed that the sanctity of Ramadan cannot and should not be used for political gains and calculations.

"After over 150 days of war, the population of Gaza must see an end to the horrors they continue to endure" he added.

The UN official encourage all parties to avoid provocations and demonstrate utmost self-restraint. (end)

