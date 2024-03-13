Jordan Condemns Israel For Killing Two Jordanians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Mac 13 (NNN-PETRA) – The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, yesterday, condemned the Israeli regime, for killing two Jordanian citizens in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, in the West Bank.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Sufian Qudah, said, the ministry urged Israel to conduct a full investigation and to bear its responsibilities by uncovering the circumstances of the incident.

The ministry will take all necessary diplomatic measures, in accordance with relevant laws, agreements, and international norms, he said.

According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Israeli forces shot Tawfiq Aed Fawaz Hussein, a 25-year-old Jordanian, north of the West Bank city of Tulkarm on Monday.

“He was injured in the leg and the occupation forces left him bleeding inside the ambulance for more than an hour-and-a-half before he died,” the ministry said in a statement, yesterday.

The statement did not mention the death of a second Jordanian national.– NNN-PETRA

