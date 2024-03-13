Iran, Iraq Discuss Ties, Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Mac 13 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, yesterday, exchanged views on bilateral relations and the latest situation in Gaza.

In a phone call, the two sides congratulated each other on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian and Iraqi ministers described bilateral relations as excellent, highlighting the necessity to continue the growing trend of the ties and follow up on the implementation of the previously signed agreements.

They recalled a meeting between Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, earlier this month, emphasising the need for increased consultations and enhanced cooperation between the two countries to promote peace in the region.

Amir-Abdollahian and Hussein also discussed the latest situation in Gaza, and called for more efforts to stop the killing of Palestinians and prepare the ground for the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.– NNN-IRNA